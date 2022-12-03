Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

LON:BCPT opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £646.13 million and a PE ratio of 368.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.53 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.49).

Insider Buying and Selling at Balanced Commercial Property Trust

In other news, insider Isobel Sharp bought 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £26,602.20 ($31,824.62).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

