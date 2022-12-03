Balancer One Day Volume Reaches $4.09 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $6.15 or 0.00036239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $281.01 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.02 or 0.06306722 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00501497 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.02 or 0.30503449 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,861,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,723,658 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
