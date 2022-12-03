Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. 961,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

