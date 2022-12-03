Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$81.86.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.19 and a 52-week high of C$95.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

