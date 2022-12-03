Barclays Trims Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Target Price to €9.10

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €11.20 ($11.55) to €9.10 ($9.38) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRNNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grand City Properties from €23.00 ($23.71) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.