Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.25.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.