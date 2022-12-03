Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $129.26 million and $2.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.30 or 0.07492444 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00079676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025030 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

