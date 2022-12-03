Berenberg Bank Trims Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Target Price to GBX 165

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($1.97) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.93) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 226 ($2.70).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

