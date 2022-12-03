BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 780,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.5 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLKF opened at 7.45 on Friday. BICO Group AB has a twelve month low of 2.36 and a twelve month high of 31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.10.

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

