BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 780,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.5 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLKF opened at 7.45 on Friday. BICO Group AB has a twelve month low of 2.36 and a twelve month high of 31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.10.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
