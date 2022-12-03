Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

