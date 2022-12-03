BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading 32.8% Higher

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) shares traded up 32.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

BioForce Nanosciences Trading Down 33.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

