Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.55. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

