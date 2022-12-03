BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 126,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.84. 781,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,791. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Several analysts have commented on BIOL shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

