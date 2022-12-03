BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Barclays boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,936 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 188,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

