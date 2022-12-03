BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $16,907.03 on Top Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $2,110.86 billion and $46.23 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $16,907.03 or 0.99998914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010685 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039789 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00238584 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003740 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,991.86030992 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,784,358.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

