Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.13 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $50,204.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00127876 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00220924 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060401 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

