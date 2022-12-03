Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $260.07 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $14.85 or 0.00087259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

