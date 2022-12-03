Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.59 million and $2.17 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00270342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00087048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00063975 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

