Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $41.82 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $41.82 or 0.00246315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $804.70 million and $23.99 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,978.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.06 or 0.00654115 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00054342 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,241,945 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
