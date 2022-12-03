Bitcoiva Price Tops $10.24 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $10.24 or 0.00060321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $164.37 million and approximately $133,579.77 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,982.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00652709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00245657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00054204 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.26954372 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $32,505.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

