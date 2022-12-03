BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.17 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $151,158.88 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.17101028 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $149,781.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

