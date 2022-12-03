Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17. Black Hills also updated its FY22 guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

