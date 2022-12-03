BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $56,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $712.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $645.01 and a 200 day moving average of $647.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

