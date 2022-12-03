Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 11,380,000 shares. Currently, 30.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $237,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blink Charging Trading Up 4.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 16.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $36.21.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

