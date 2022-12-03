boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 45 ($0.54) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 140 ($1.67).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.67) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 77.57 ($0.93).

boohoo group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 45.75 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.25 ($2.04).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

