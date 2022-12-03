Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Trading Down 5.9%

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 390,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,305,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.09).
Bradda Head Lithium Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.27. The stock has a market cap of £29.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.
About Bradda Head Lithium
Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 3.78 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 65 placer mining and 72 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 6.02 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project comprises 120 federal placer mining claims and 225 lode claims, which covers an area of approximately 27.87 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.
