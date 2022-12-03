Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 26.6% in November

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $215,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 40.5% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.