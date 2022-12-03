BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 6.6%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 1,683,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,757,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at $19,709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in BRF in the first quarter worth $268,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

