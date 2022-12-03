BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
BrightView Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of BrightView stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $629.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $15.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightView (BV)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.