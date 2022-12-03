BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $629.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

