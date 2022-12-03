BrightView (NYSE:BV) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
BrightView Stock Down 4.5 %
BV opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. BrightView has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $629.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
