BrightView (NYSE:BV) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Down 4.5 %

BV opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. BrightView has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $629.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightView Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in BrightView by 18.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 18.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp grew its position in BrightView by 33.2% during the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.