British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,018 ($48.07).

Several analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.46) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($52.64) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,408 ($40.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,329.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,409.63. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,541.50 ($30.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.61).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

