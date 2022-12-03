Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $263.91

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.91.
ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS
ANSYS Price Performance
ANSS opened at $256.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.28. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.22.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.