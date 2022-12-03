Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $16,145,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 174.6% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.70. 598,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,706. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.