Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic Sells 5,826 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $145,824.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vojin Todorovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Vojin Todorovic sold 32,076 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $749,616.12.

On Friday, October 21st, Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $293,594.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $25.28 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

