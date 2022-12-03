Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $41.80 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.70 or 0.06362772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00506223 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.65 or 0.30524081 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

