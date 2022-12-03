Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 156,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

