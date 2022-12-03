Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 156,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $15.38.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
