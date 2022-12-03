Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

CGO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,928. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

