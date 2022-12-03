Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 2.2 %
TSE:CFW opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.
Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Read More
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.