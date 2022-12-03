Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

TSE:CFW opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,708,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,707,265.76. In other news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,942.30. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at C$77,707,265.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,631,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,870.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

