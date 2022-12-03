Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Vibhu Vivek Sells 2,249 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vibhu Vivek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $623.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

