Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,580,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 17,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.