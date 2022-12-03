CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 16,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

