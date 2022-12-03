Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.