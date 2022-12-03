Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $96,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,440. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

