Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $96,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,440. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.