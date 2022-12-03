Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 473,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 338,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY opened at $27.48 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

