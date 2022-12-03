Captrust Financial Advisors Has $119,000 Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bruker were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

BRKR traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 303,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $85.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

