Cardano Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and approximately $222.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.22 or 0.07469979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00081159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024742 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,212,260,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,446,607,102 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.