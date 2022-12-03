Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in November

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 2,896,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRLFF. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRLFF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. 17,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

About Cardinal Energy

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

