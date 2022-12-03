CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $104,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareMax by 13.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,394,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after buying an additional 394,939 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CareMax by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CareMax has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $325.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CareMax to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

