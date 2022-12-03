CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood bought 9,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in CarParts.com by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 108,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 778,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.