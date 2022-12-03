Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.11

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Cartesi token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $71.64 million and $4.21 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.06126335 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00497439 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.98 or 0.29994433 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,090,666 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

